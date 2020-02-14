Brawl in Tihar Jail, two inmates sustain minor injuries

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) At least two inmates sustained minor injuries after a clash between two groups of prisoners in Tihar Jail complex’s Jail No 4 here, officials said on Sunday.

According to jail officials, eight inmates were affected out of which two had to be taken to hospital for treatment before being brought back to jail.

Talking to IANS, Tihar’s Director General Sandeep Goyal said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the prisoners were being returned to their barracks after the roll-call.

“Suddenly, two groups began fighting each other and 8-10 prisoners received injuries which did not even need first aid. Two sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for their injuries to be attended to and then brought back.”

The DG also said that no case had been registered as the cause of the brawl was not serious, and neither had it led to lingering resentment amongst the groups.

