INDIA

Brazen snatcher swallows stolen earrings, held

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre occurrence, a snatcher, caught by a determined woman whose earrings he had pulled off in east Delhi, swallowed the stolen jewellery in a bid to cover up his crime, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Brahmpuri area at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The official said that the accused identified as Nasir, a resident of Old Mustafabad, was arrested and further action is being taken to recover the earrings.

According to police, Phoolan Devi, a resident of Brahampuri, was returning home from the Pushta when an unidentified person on a motorcycle approached her from behind.

“Suddenly, he forcefully pulled off her gold earrings, weighing approximately four grams, from her ears,” a senior police official said.

Determined not to let the culprit escape, Phoolan Devi bravely attempted to apprehend the accused. “However, Nasir resorted to desperate measures to avoid capture. He even snatched her purse and made an attempt to flee the scene,” said the official.

With the assistance of some bystanders, she managed to maintain her grip the snatcher and bring him down from his motorcycle. However, Nasir, in a brazen act, swallowed the stolen gold earrings right in front of her eyes.

20230624-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, two nabbed

    Vocalist and composer Shilpa Ananth releases avant-pop single, ‘Fear’

    Improved air quality in tier II cities can improve child health:...

    Electric 2-wheelers grew 300% in India in 2022: Report