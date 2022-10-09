SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Brazil are better now than four years ago, says Tite

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil manager Tite believes Brazil will have a stronger team at this year’s FIFA World Cup than the one that was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Belgium four years ago.

The 61-year-old said he would have greater depth of talent at his disposal and improved tactical nous when the tournament begins in Qatar on November 20.

“We have more options in terms of players and our game plan,” Tite said in an interview published by newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday, reports Xinhua. “We have different models and have made adjustments to players’ preparations. That has made a significant difference,” he added, alluding to modified training programs for certain players to reduce their risk of injury.

Brazil are among the favourites to win football’s showpiece tournament after finishing top of the South American qualifying group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

The five-time world champions have been drawn in Group G along with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.

Tite dismissed suggestions that this World Cup could be the last for talismanic forward Neymar.

“I strongly disagree,” Tite said of rumours the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player would retire from international football before the 2026 World Cup. “He’s going to play in another World Cup. I doubt if he will play two more, but I’d say he has another one in him (after Qatar).”

“He is a player with exceptional technical quality who is light, agile and mobile. With those physical attributes and, if he takes good care of himself, he will easily play another World Cup.”

20221009-122004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Portugal GP: Bottas denies Hamilton 100th career pole

    RoundGlass Punjab FC set to compete at inaugural Youth Cup

    They are killing people, civilians, in hospitals; it’s Putin’s fault: Sporting...

    Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy to attend further trial over rape...