Brazil has assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July.

During the month, Brazil would aim to foster greater cooperation between the Security Council and other UN bodies, especially the Peacebuilding Commission, as it can make a comprehensive contribution to discussions on renewal of peacekeeping and political missions, Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s permanent representative to the UN and President of the Security Council for July, told a press briefing on Friday.

In July, the Security Council will focus on issues, including the crises in Ukraine and Syria, with meeting on food security and consultations on the chemical weapons file on Syria, as well as renewal of a raft of peacekeeping or special political missions and sanctions regimes, he said.

The signature events include the adoption of a presidential statement, the renewal of four peacekeeping or special political missions, renewal of two sanctions regimes and one authorisation of humanitarian assistance, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the 15-nation council is scheduled to hold meetings on Colombia, children and armed conflict, Libya and Sudan.

Brazil’s priorities also include incorporating a gender perspective as a cross-cutting issue throughout Brazil’s presidency and inviting civil society briefers into meetings whenever possible, Filho added.

The Security Council has 15 members and its primary responsibility is the maintenance of international peace and security. The presidency of the council is held by each member state for one month.

