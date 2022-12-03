SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Brazil boss Tite takes responsibility for Cameroon loss

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil head coach Tite said he took the blame for Brazil’s surprise 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final match of the 2022 World Cup group stage on Friday.

Tite made nine changes to the team that beat Switzerland on Monday but denied he lacked respect against the African side.

“We were very wary about the threat posed by Cameroon,” Tite said. “They won the match on merit. They played very well vertically.

“We weren’t effective and the game became more dangerous as it progressed. Who lost? All of us (in the Brazil camp). I am responsible for everything that happens.”

Brazil had 65 per cent of possession and 21 shots on goal at Lusail stadium compared to Cameroon’s seven attempts, reports Xinhua.

But the five-time world champions were unable to capitalize on their chances and paid the price for their profligacy when Vincent Aboubakar headed in the winner in the 92nd minute.

Tite vowed his team would show utmost respect for South Korea, their next opponents in the round of 16.

“Every match is difficult. We can’t take any opponent lightly,” he said. “The World Cup doesn’t give you second chances. We will feel disappointed for 24 hours after this result and then we’ll start preparing for the next match.”

20221203-094404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League 2022-23: Kenkre FC defeat Sudeva Delhi 2-1

    Euro 2020: Spain in QF after 8-goal thriller with Croatia

    ‘We want to grow as a footballing nation,’ says coach Suren...

    PKL 9: Jaideep, Meetu star as Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors