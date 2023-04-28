LIFESTYLEWORLD

Brazil creates 526,173 new jobs in Q1

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil created 526,173 new formal jobs in the first quarter, based on a balance of 6,040,592 hirings and 5,514,419 dismissals, the Ministry of Labour and Employment reported.

The data, from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed, showed that 195,171 new jobs were created in March, as a result of 2,168,418 hirings and 1,973,247 dismissals, nearly double the 100,000 new jobs estimated by the financial market, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This year’s March figure was a bit of a surprise,” Minister of Labour and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said during a press conference.

“There are cargo transportation and infrastructure works that are influencing the March number, which I didn’t expect,” Marinho said.

The data also showed that in March there was an increase in employment in four of the five sectors of the economy.

While sectors of industry, construction, commerce and services created 20,984, 33,641, 18,555 and 122,323 new jobs respectively, agriculture had a negative balance of 332 jobs.

The data indicated that at the end of March, Brazil had a cumulative 42.97 million formal jobs.

20230428-135204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Relationship purely consensual’: SC quashes rape charges against man

    Deep Money’s track ‘De daaru’ hits 2mn views

    PCOS Awareness Month

    Syria crisis should not be neglected: UN envoy