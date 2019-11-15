Brazil creates over 8,41,000 jobs in 10 months

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 22 (IANS) Brazil created 8,41,589 jobs from January to October, a 6.4 per cent increase year-on-year, the Brazilian Ministry of Economy said Thursday.

According to the ministry’s labour secretariat, the Brazilian economy generated 70,852 jobs in October, the best figure for the month since 2016. It is the seventh consecutive month in which hirings exceeded layoffs in Brazil.

All eight sectors analyzed by the labour secretariat had positive job growth over the first 10 months of 2019, with the sectors of services, manufacturing and construction creating most employment opportunities, reported Xinhua news agency.

In parallel with the increasing number of jobs, Brazil’s unemployment rate in the three months to September declined by 0.2 percentage point to 11.8 per cent, or 12.5 million, from the previous quarter. The rate for the first quarter is 12.7 per cent, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

–IANS

dpb