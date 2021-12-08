HomeFOOTBALLBrazil legend Pele hospitalised again to undergo colon tumor treatment
Brazil legend Pele hospitalised again to undergo colon tumor treatment

By NewsWire
Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalised for a colon tumor treatment, Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday.

The three-time World Cup winner had surgery to remove a colon tumor in September, with the hospital saying at the time that he would also need to have chemotherapy.

The hospital in its medical bulletin on Wednesday said the 81-year-old was in a stable condition and would be discharged in the next few days, a BBC report said.

It also added that Pele was now “continuing” his treatment.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted again for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

