SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Brazil name nine uncapped players for Morocco friendly

NewsWire
0
0

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is among nine uncapped players named on Brazil’s squad for a friendly against Morocco later this month, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

Interim manager Ramon Menezes also included newcomers Andre (Fluminense), Arthur Augusto (America Mineiro), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Vitor Roque (Paranaense), Mycael (Paranaense), Robert Renan (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Rony (Palmeiras) in his 23-man squad, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are going to face a very well-prepared team so it’s going to be a big test,” Menezes told a news conference.

The March 25 friendly in Tanger will be the first outing for both sides since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil were eliminated on penalties by Croatia in the quarterfinals while Morocco became the first African team to reach the semifinals of football’s showpiece event, falling to France 2-0.

“Everyone who went to the World Cup could be part of this squad,” said Menezes, who was Brazil’s U-20 coach before replacing former senior team manager Tite on a caretaker basis after the World Cup.

“But right now (I want) to look at new players, those players who have been in good form for their clubs, playing in important championships and taking part in finals,” he added.

20230304-150003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of...

    Relief as Liverpool’s Andy Robertson ‘only’ out for a month

    Ahead of Lewandowski’s return, Bayern’s alarm bells toll at full level

    Poland reject football coach Paulo Sousa’s request to quit job