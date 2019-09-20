Brazil opens consulate in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) South America’s largest country Brazil on Friday opened its consulate here to boost trade, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

“The consulate has an important role in promoting economic and cultural ties between the two countries, to liaison with the local business community and serve Brazilians visiting south India,” said Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on the occasion.

Leading entrepreneur Apparao Mallavarapu (Rao) will be the honorary consul of Brazil in the city.

Rao is the chairman and managing director of the city-based Centum Electronics Ltd, a diversified electronic products firm with operations in Asia, Europe and the US.

“As a centre of innovation, science and technology, Bengaluru ranks among the top 10 most entrepreneurial cities and is considered as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ the world over,” said Lago.

With an embassy in the national capital, Brazil has consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

“The consulate will help in strengthening bilateral ties and cultural exchange between the two countries,” said Rao.

As a few Brazilian firms are in Bengaluru and a couple of the city-based companies have subsidiaries in Brazil, the consulate will promote two-way trade between the countries.

“We want to strengthen collaboration between Brazil’s aircraft maker Embraer and the aerospace industry in Bengaluru,” said Rao.

Brazilian academia are also keen on working with their counterparts in Karnataka for mutual benefit.

–IANS

fb/vd