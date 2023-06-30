INDIA

Brazil raises 2023 economic growth forecast to 2%

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bank of Brazil has upgraded its economic growth forecast for 2023 from 1.2 per cent in March to 2 per cent, and lowered its inflation estimates for the coming years.

In a quarterly report, the bank said that the higher-than-expected 1.9 per cent economic growth in the first quarter of 2023 was mainly ascribed to the agriculture and livestock sector, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the evolution of the industrial and services sectors indicates that the economy continues to slow down, said the report.

The report forecasts 5 per cent inflation for 2023, down from the 5.8 per cent forecast in March, but still above the upper margin of tolerance of 4.75 pe rcent set by the target rate of 3.25 per cent with wiggle room of 1.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the inflation forecast for 2024 dropped from 3.6 to 3.4 per cent, and for 2025, from 3.2 to 3.1 per cent, with target inflation set at 3 per cent for both years.

2023063031736

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indore college principal set ablaze by ex-student passes away

    TN to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51...

    6 places in Odisha record night temperature below 15 degrees

    Rave party bust on cruise ship shocks Mumbaikars