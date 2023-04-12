WORLD

Brazil records 0.71% inflation in March

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil recorded inflation of 0.71 per cent in March, lower than the 0.84 per cent in February and less than half of the 1.62 per cent in March 2022, the Institute of Geography and Statistics reported.

So far, the South American country has accumulated 2.09 per cent inflation for the year, while in the last 12 months through March it reached 4.65 per cent, the lowest in the same comparison since January 2021 (4.56 per cent), reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the nine groups of products and services analyzed in March, eight recorded price hikes, while household items showed a 0.27 per cent decrease.

Meanwhile, the financial market expects inflation to reach 5.98 per cent for 2023, above the target limit set by the Central Bank of Brazil, which is 3.25 per cent with a margin of tolerance of 1.5 percentage points.

20230412-135202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Typhoon Aere makes landfall in southwest Japan

    Israel PM embarks on historic trip to Bahrain

    Restoration work continues at N.Korean nuke test site: Report

    Pakistani rupee’s weakness ‘still has further to run’