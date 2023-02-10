WORLD

Brazil registers 0.53% inflation in January

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil, Latin America’s leading economy, recorded 0.53 per cent inflation in January, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported.

The first month of the year showed a slowdown in inflation compared to last December’s 0.62 per cent, as was measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main gauge for measuring inflation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The greatest pressure on prices during January was food and beverages, with a 0.59 per cent increase, the institute said in its report.

Pedro Kislanov, manager of the CPI survey, said that the rise in food prices, including increases in the prices of potatoes and carrots, was linked to precipitation in the production regions.

20230210-135206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Italy’s new flag carrier ITA starts operations

    Egypt, Israel FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire

    Guterres to meet Erdogan ahead of mediation visits with Putin, Zelensky

    Lebanese PM calls on UN, donor countries to increase investment