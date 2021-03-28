For two consecutive days, Brazil, currently the second worst-hit country in the world after the US by the pandemic, has recorded more than 3,000 single-day coronavirus deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

In Saturday, the country registered 3,438 deaths, while 3,650 fatalities were reported the previous day, which marked highest daily count since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The overall death toll now stands at 310,550, the Ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry reported 85,948 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 12,490,362.

Brazil has vaccinated 19.5 million people against the virus till date, of which 14.88 million received the first dose and 4.64 million were administered both the jabs, according to local media.

–IANS

ksk/