Brazil reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 deaths

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Sao Paulo, Aug 22 (IANS) Brazil on Friday recorded 30,355 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 3,532,330, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 1,054 more people died of the disease, pushing the death toll to 113,358, the ministry said, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has the world’s second-worst outbreak, after the US, in terms of both cases and deaths.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, is the epicentre of the national coronavirus outbreak, with 28,155 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 15,202 deaths.

