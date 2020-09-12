Brazil reports over 130,000 deaths from Covid-19

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 12 (IANS) The Brazilian government said on Friday the country’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 130,000 after registering 874 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 130,396.

Additionally, 43,718 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,282,164 cases, Xinhua reported.

Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 882,809 cases and 32,338 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 240,453 cases and 16,883 deaths.

Brazil has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America.

