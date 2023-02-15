LIFESTYLEWORLD

Brazil revives housing programme for low-income families

NewsWire
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Tuesday presided over the handover of 684 residences to low-income households in the northeastern city of Santo Amaro, marking the relaunch of the housing programme ‘My House, My Life.’

First launched in 2009 during his second term as president, the revived programme aims to deliver 2 million homes to low-income households by 2026, offering financing with subsidies of up to 80 per cent to families with a monthly income of 2,640 reais (about 508 U.S. dollars) or less, Xinhua reported.

During the ceremony in Santo Amaro, Bahia state, Lula authorised the resumption of construction work on more than 5,000 houses across the country as part of the programme.

In all, 2,745 homes were delivered in different towns on Tuesday.

Following Brazilian Carnival celebrations next week, the government is expected to resume another programme, ‘Water for All’ to build cisterns in regions with scarce water supplies.

