WORLD

Brazil sees record-high tax collection in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil collected a record 2.218 trillion reals ($429 billion) in taxes in 2022, the highest since record keeping started in 1995, the country’s tax administration agency said.

The figure represents a real increase, discounting inflation, of 8.18 per cent compared to 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB) as saying.

Tax revenue rose despite the fact that the RFB forewent some 120.45 billion reals in tax collection due to tax breaks provided by the government, said the RFB.

Among the factors that drove the growth in collection were the higher prices for fuel, minerals and food.

Brazilian economy’s approximately 3 per cent growth in 2022 also helped boost revenue, according to financial market analysts.

Tax collection set a monthly record in December 2022, registering a real increase of 2.47 per cent compared to the same month in 2021.

Inflation-adjusted figures showed December’s revenue collection was the best since those records started being kept in 2007.

Brazil’s tax collection saw real growth in every month of 2022 compared to 2021.

20230125-142004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL to provide special allowance for low-income families amid economic crisis

    Covid doubled mental health risk, financial problems in elderly: Study

    World’s democracies strengthened their resolve to counter rising autocracies: Biden

    Hamburg European Open: Andrey Rublev advances to second round, Borna Coric...