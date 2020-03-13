Brazil suspend national football competitions amid corona outbreak

Rio de Janerio, March 16 (IANS) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has suspended all national football competitions in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The affected tournaments include the Brazilian Cup, the top two women’s divisions and two youth championships, the CBF said in a statement on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The measure will stay in place until further notice, it said. However state federations will decide whether to halt local competitions that are currently underway.

Brazil’s Serie A season is due to be held from May 3 to December 6.

The CBF’s decision comes three days after the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) suspended this week’s scheduled matches in the Copa Libertadores — South America’s top football competition.

Earlier on Sunday, Mexico’s FA said it suspended the country’s top two football division on the advice of the country’s health ministry.

