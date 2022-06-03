HEALTHWORLD

Brazil to authorise 2nd Covid-19 booster dose for people above 50 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

The Brazilian government plans to approve the application of the second booster dose against Covid-19 for people aged above 50 years, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.

“The second booster dose was authorised for those over 60 years old (in May), and will be extended to those over 50,” he told the press from Brasilia on Thursday, adding that details will be released in a technical note.

In approving the second booster dose, the Health Ministry recommended that it be administered four months after the first vaccine dose, Xinhua news agency reported.

This comes at a time when the South American country is registering an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations, while states and municipalities are once again urging the use of masks in closed spaces.

To date, 166.1 million people (77.4 per cent of the population) in Brazil are fully vaccinated, while almost 93 million have received at least one booster dose and 3.5 million two booster doses.

20220603-054002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spain extends restrictions on travel from outside EU

    Rs 83 lakh in fines collected from Covid violators in B’luru

    Covid-19 could lead to long-term adverse effect on joints

    Probiotic capsules may speed up Covid recovery: Study