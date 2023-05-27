SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea and Senegal in Europe next month as the South American giants prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The five-time world champions will meet Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

Brazil will again be managed by national under-20 team boss Ramon Menezes as the CBF continues to seek a permanent head coach, a Xinhua report said.

Menezes was named interim manager in January following the departure of Tite after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in September with a home fixture against Bolivia followed by an away clash with Peru.

