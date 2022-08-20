SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Brazil to play Ghana, Tunisia in pre-World Cup friendlies

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil’s national football team will face Ghana and Tunisia in friendly matches next month as the teams finalise their preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The fixtures will be played on September 23 and 27, with the venues yet to be confirmed, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

The announcement came less than three days after the CBF announced that a replay of a suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina, rescheduled for September 22, had been called off, reports Xinhua.

Brazil have been drawn in Group G of the World Cup with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Ghana are in group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea while Tunisia have been drawn alongside France, Denmark and Australia in Group D.

20220821-000003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AFC Asian Cup: Buzzing Kolkata crowd will be a boost for...

    Champions League: Ronaldo saves Man United; big wins for Chelsea, Bayern

    Real Madrid could move seven clear in game switched to avoid...

    10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart 4-0