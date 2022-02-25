Brazilian Ambassador to Gabon dies of heart disease

Brazil’s Ambassador to Gabon, Jose Marcos Nogueira Viana, died on February 22 in Libreville following a “heart disease”, said a statement signed by Gabon’s Foreign Ministry.

“The Gabonese government regrets to announce to their Brazilian counterpart the death of Jose Marcos Nogueira Viana,” the statement added, while sending condolences to the Brazilian government and Ambassador’s next of kin, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Brazilian Ambassador “leaves a wife, four children and a legacy of dedication to public service and good service to Brazil,” said the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

