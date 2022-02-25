HEALTH

Brazilian Ambassador to Gabon dies of heart disease

By NewsWire
0
7

Brazil’s Ambassador to Gabon, Jose Marcos Nogueira Viana, died on February 22 in Libreville following a “heart disease”, said a statement signed by Gabon’s Foreign Ministry.

“The Gabonese government regrets to announce to their Brazilian counterpart the death of Jose Marcos Nogueira Viana,” the statement added, while sending condolences to the Brazilian government and Ambassador’s next of kin, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Brazilian Ambassador “leaves a wife, four children and a legacy of dedication to public service and good service to Brazil,” said the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

20220225-061202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.