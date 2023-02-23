SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Brazilian Ferretti takes charge of Cruz Azul

NewsWire
0
0

Cruz Azul have appointed Ricardo Ferretti as manager for the rest of the Liga MX Clausura season, the Mexico City club said.

The 69-year-old Brazilian replaces Raul Gutierrez, who parted ways with the club earlier this month following a poor run of results, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We know that you will give it your all. Welcome, Tuca,” Cruz Azul said in a brief statement published on social media.

Ferretti, whose coaching career spans more than 30 years and includes three interim spells as Mexico national team boss, has been out of work since parting ways with Juarez in May last year.

Cruz Azul are currently 16th in the 18-team Liga MX Clausura standings with just one victory from six outings.

20230223-095603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iranian coach Skocic sacked five months before Qatar World Cup

    I have learned to be calm from Chhetri: Forward Manvir

    FIFA World Cup: Senegal open account with thumping 3-1 win over...

    Dortmund beat Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League group stage