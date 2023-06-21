INDIA

Brazilian national arrested at Ahmedabad Airport with black cocaine valued at Rs 32 cr

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested a Brazilian national at Ahmedabad Airport with 3.221 kg of black cocaine valued at Rs 32 crore.

The arrest was made based on specific intelligence after the Brazilian national arrived at Ahmedabad International from Sao Paulo Airport.

The officials said that initally, no concealment was found in the passenger’s trolley or cabin bag. However, the base and walls of the bag were discovered to have an unusually thick rubbery material.

Canine squad inspection and field testing using a testing kit initially also yielded no results. However, further investigations revealed that the rubbery material turned brittle and granular under pressure.

Subsequently, a team of officers from the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Ahmedabad was called to examine the granular black substance using a specialized field testing kit, which tested positive about the presence of cocaine.

The officials said that the seized substance, weighing 3.221 kg, was confirmed to be black cocaine.

“This form of cocaine is mixed with charcoal and other chemicals to give it a black rubbery appearance, intended to camouflage and evade detection by canines and field testing kits,” the officials explained.

IANS

atk/dan

20230621-172005

