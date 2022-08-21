SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Brazilian player in China faces lengthy ban after knocking over referee

The Brazlian forward of Chinese club Henan Songshan Longmen, Henrique Dourado could be banned for over six months after he knocked over the referee during a Chinese Super League game on Sunday.

In the 15th minute of the match when the Henan side was trailing 2-0 behind hosts Wuhan Yangtze Rive, Dourado ran straight at the referee Ma Ning from behind, tilted his upper body and knocked the match official over.

After reviewing through VAR, Ma sent the Brazilian striker off, reports Xinhua.

According to the Chinese Football Association rules, any act of violence committed on match officials by players, including elbowing, punching and kicking, will incur a suspension of at least six months.

20220821-212602

