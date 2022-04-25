WORLD

Brazil’s carnival returns after 2-yr suspension

NewsWire
0
0

After a two-year suspension due to Covid-19, Brazil’s carnival returned this weekend, giving a boost to the country’s tourism sector.

As millions of spectators enjoyed the traditional celebration at an unusual time of the year, the famous “blocos”, or musical troupes, returned to parade in the streets in cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, while samba schools again lit up the Sambadrome, a special venue built for the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, reports Xinhua news agency.

Originally scheduled for the end of February, the carnival was cancelled for the third straight year after an increase in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

However, pressure from the tourism sector over fears of another year without its main season of income and employment, led to a rescheduling for the end of April.

Although lacking in thousands of foreign tourists, the carnival was boosted by domestic revellers that pushed hotel occupancy and revived the service sector.

In Rio de Janeiro, the hotel occupancy was between 85 and 90 per cent this weekend, according to the Brazilian Hotel Industry Association.

Other state capitals have also seen high rates, such as 70 per cent in Recife, 65 per cent in Florianopolis, 60 per cent in Natal and 60 per cent in Aracaju.

20220425-092203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia accuses US-funded labs of developing bio-weapons

    Russian missile cruiser Moskva, flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, has...

    Spain reports large-margin increase of tourists in February

    Biden urges Russia to act against ransomware attacks