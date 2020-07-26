Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 87,000

Sao Paulo, July 27 (IANS) Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 87,004 on Sunday after 555 more patients died from the disease in the previous 24 hours.

In the same period of time, tests detected 24,578 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload since the start of the national outbreak to 2,419,091, Xinhua reported.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest pandemic report, 1,634,274 patients have recovered from the disease.

Brazil has the world’s second-largest outbreak after the United States, in both the number of cases and number of deaths.

Sunday’s reported number of daily deaths was roughly half the number of daily deaths reported in the past six days, mainly due to a lack of timely reporting on weekends.

Sao Paulo state, where Latin America’s first case was detected on February 26, is Brazil’s hardest hit, with 21,606 deaths. In second place is neighbouring Rio de Janeiro, with 12,835 deaths.

–IANS

pgh/