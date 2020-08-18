Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths reach 108,536

Sao Paulo, Aug 18 (IANS) Brazil has registered 684 more deaths from Covid-19, raising the death toll to 108,536, the Ministry of Health announced.

Meanwhile, 19,373 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,359,570, Xinhua reported.

Sao Paulo continues to be the epicentre of the disease in the country, with 702,665 cases and 26,899 deaths.

The state with the second-highest death toll is neighbouring Rio de Janeiro, which has registered 14,566 deaths and 194,651 cases.

Brazil is the country second hardest-hit by Covid-19 in the world, only after the US.

–IANS

pgh/