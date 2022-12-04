SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Brazil’s Jesus, Telles ruled out of World Cup

Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will miss the rest of the FIFA World Cup because of knee injuries, the country’s football confederation said late on Saturday.

Arsenal forward Jesus and Sevilla left-back Telles were forced off the pitch in the second half of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final group stage match on Friday.

“Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar,” the confederation said in a statement, reports Xinhua.

“An MRI on their right knees confirmed the extent of the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate [again] in the World Cup.”

The loss of Telles could prove particularly telling given the injuries to fellow defenders Danilo and Alex Sandro. Right-back Danilo is recovering from an ankle sprain sustained in Brazil’s tournament opener against Serbia while Sandro missed Friday’s match with an adductor problem.

That leaves Brazil with only one fit specialist full-back – 39-year-old Dani Alves – who looked off the pace in Brazil’s loss to Cameroon.

Doubt also surrounds the availability of prolific forward Neymar, who has missed Brazil’s past two matches due to an ankle problem.

