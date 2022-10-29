WORLD

Brazil’s security forces ready to safeguard presidential runoff: Govt

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil’s security forces are ready to safeguard Sunday’s presidential runoff and guarantee the people’s right to vote, Justice and Public Security Minister Anderson Torres said.

“We are prepared for the runoff from a public safety standpoint,” Torres said at a press conference on Friday, adding that they will “ensure that people can exercise their right to vote freely”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Security forces will also combat electoral crimes, especially “crimes that drew attention” in the first round of voting in early October, such as vote buying, he said.

About 500,000 police officers will be deployed, including military, civilian, federal and federal highway police, he added.

Updates on incidents registered across the country will be issued every two hours on election day, starting at 9 a.m., said Torres.

On Sunday, more than 156 million Brazilians will go to the polls to vote for the next President and Vice President, as well as governors and deputy governors in 12 states.

The contested runoff pits President Jair Bolsonaro (Liberal Party), who is seeking re-election, against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Workers’ Party).

20221029-090206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Formula 1: Verstappen beats Leclerc by 0.021 secs to grab pole...

    CWG 2022: Covid-19 drama no excuse for Harmanpreet Kaur and India

    Dalai Lama greets Trudeau on his party’s victory

    Global economy dangerously close to a recession: World Bank