Brazil’s security forces are ready to safeguard Sunday’s presidential runoff and guarantee the people’s right to vote, Justice and Public Security Minister Anderson Torres said.

“We are prepared for the runoff from a public safety standpoint,” Torres said at a press conference on Friday, adding that they will “ensure that people can exercise their right to vote freely”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Security forces will also combat electoral crimes, especially “crimes that drew attention” in the first round of voting in early October, such as vote buying, he said.

About 500,000 police officers will be deployed, including military, civilian, federal and federal highway police, he added.

Updates on incidents registered across the country will be issued every two hours on election day, starting at 9 a.m., said Torres.

On Sunday, more than 156 million Brazilians will go to the polls to vote for the next President and Vice President, as well as governors and deputy governors in 12 states.

The contested runoff pits President Jair Bolsonaro (Liberal Party), who is seeking re-election, against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Workers’ Party).

