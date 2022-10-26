WORLD

Brazil’s Supreme Court upholds move to ban fake news

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil’s Supreme Court has voted to uphold a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to fast-track the removal of fake news from social media in the run-up to the presidential run-off.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the apex court dismissed a request filed on Sunday by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to suspend parts of the TSE’s resolution, citing the risk of censorship, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six judges voted in favour of the decision, a sufficient majority to uphold the measure, while other supreme court members still have until midnight to submit their votes.

TSE’s resolution grants it the power to order websites to remove content considered to be fake news within two hours.

Starting Saturday, the day before the October 30 runoff, fake news must be removed within an hour.

The TSE can also suspend channels that repeatedly publish fake news.

20221026-113009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gang leader killed, 8 robbers held in Afghan provinces

    Taliban delegates neet EU envoys in Doha

    13 killed, 5 injured as truck falls over bus in Pakistan

    Hundreds gather in London to protest against Assange’s US extradition