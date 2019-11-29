Breakfast with a twist
New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANSlife) It’s always fun to experiment with breakfast especially if you’re cooking for the family. But If you are tired of tradtional breakfast favoruties, then you can always mix things up by throwing in a few non-desi ingredients. Chef Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef, The Deltin, Daman shares lip-smacking recipes for tthe morning.
Ragi Waffles
Ingredients
Eggs 3
Jaggery 2 tbsp
Finger millet flour 1/2 cup
Grated coconut 1/2 cup
Cardamom powder 1 pinch
Cinnamon powder 1 pinch
Fresh cream 1/2 cup
Milk 1/2 cup
Butter for Greasing
Maple Syrup for Garnish
Chocolate sauce for Garnish
Almonds for Garnish
Pistachios for Garnish
Method
Take eggs in a bowl add Jaggery and whisk them well.
Add finger millet flour, fresh cream, coconut, cardamom, cinnamon and milk.
Mix well to prepare a creamy batter.
Grease the electric waffle maker with butter.
Pour the batter in the moulds on the waffle maker.
Toast it for seven to eight minutes.
Transfer the waffles to a plate.
Garnish with some maple syrup and grated coconut.
Cranberry Khandvi with Home-made Cheese Stuffing
Ingredients
Gram flour 1/2 cup
Yogurt 1/2 cup
Cranberry juice 1/2 cup
Red chilli powder 1 – 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
For stuffing
Cottage cheese 2 tbsp
Freshly grated coconut2 tbsp
Sugar 1 – 2 tsp
Green chilli 1 nos.
Corriander leaves
Sesame seeds 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste for tadka
Cooking oil 1/2 tbsp
Mustard seeds 1 tsp
Asafoetida 1 pinch
Green chilli 1 nos. for Garnishing
Corriander leaves few sprigs chopped
Freshly grated coconut 1 tsp
Method
To begin making Cranberry Flavoured Stuffed Khandvi, in a mixing bowl, combine the paneer, along with fresh coconut, sugar, green chilli, cilantro, sesame seeds and salt to taste.
In a mixing bowl, combine besan, yogurt, Cranberry juice, red chilli powder and salt to taste.
Using a whisk, mix well to form a smooth batter.
Rest it for about 20-25 minutes. After this cook the mixture in a pan and stir constantly so that no lumps are formed. Cook it till it becomes really thick and soft.
Once it is very thick, spread just a little on the kitchen counter to check the batter is ready or not). If you are able to roll it than the batter is ready. If not, then cook it for some more time.
Once the batter is ready, spread it on the kitchen counter or on the greased inverted Thali. Spread into a thin layer using a bowl or a palette knife.
Once it is cool, cut it into strips. Once it is done spread the stuffing mixture all over the khandvi and roll them tightly.
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, chopped green chillies and asafoetida.
When they splutter, pour it over the Cranberry flavoured khandvi. Garnish it with chopped cilantro and grated coconut.–IANS
