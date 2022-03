The 94th Academy Award for best picture, announced by Lisa Minelli and Lady Gaga went to ‘Coda’.

‘Coda’ was nominated in three categories and won all three Academy Awards.

Heartwarming moment as the entire audience gave a standing ovation and signed applause for the Coda team.

‘Coda’ also won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor as well as the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

