HEALTH

Breakthrough Covid-19 hospitalisations ‘extremely uncommon’: Study

By NewsWire
0
8

Hospitalisations due to breakthrough Covid-19 infections are extremely uncommon, with fewer than 1 in 1,000 hospitalised with a case after getting vaccinated, a new study from Mayo Clinic suggested.

The study, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, found that the hospitalisation rate for vaccinated patients was 0.06 per cent, or 6 in 10,000 patients, and 1 in 10,000 among those who have received their vaccine jab and acquired prior immunity through previous infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

The study supports previous studies that show vaccination is the best way to prevent severe Covid-19 infection, hospitalisation and death, said Mayo Clinic in a release on Tuesday.

“In the general primary care patient population, those who have been vaccinated have very low risk of subsequent hospitalisation for breakthrough Covid-19,” said lead author Benjamin Pollock, a researcher in the Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery at Mayo Clinic.

“Our study shows that while it can and does happen, that these occurrences are extremely uncommon.”

The researchers created a longitudinal study of 106,349 primary care patients at Mayo Clinic in Rochester who were aged 18 years or above and tested positive for Covid-19, and/or were vaccinated for Covid-19, according to the release.

Of those patients, only 69 were hospitalised because of a breakthrough Covid-19 infection, the study suggested.

20220324-044203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Some liver transplant recipients not at risk of Covid death: Study

AP logs 70 more Covid cases, 115 recoveries

Indonesia approves emergency use of Chinese vaccine

Vaccine shortage in Maharashtra not factually correct: Health Ministry