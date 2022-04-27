A 60-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates, who was facing neck pain and difficulty in walking due to her huge breasts, was successfully operated upon at a Delhi Hospital.

The surgery that ran for over five hours took off 1.3 kg tissues from the left breast and 1.4 kg tissues from the right breast (total 2.7 kg), doctors said.

She was discharged from the hospital three days after the surgery. The stitches were removed after 12-14 days.

The woman had met Rajiv B Ahuja, senior consultant, Department of Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Sir Gangaram Hospital, two months ago.

Ahuja said, “Gigantomastia is a rare condition characterised by excessive breast growth. Our challenge was not only the reduction of the breast size but also successfully beautifying them.”

This sort of disease occurs due to hypersensitivity to hormones and many times the breasts don’t come to their natural shape after pregnancy, he said.

According to doctors, in most of the cases, surgery is performed by removing a part of breast, which although reduces the size, it does not beautify them.

