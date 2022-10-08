A breathtaking aerial show by Indian Air Force (IAF) with Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team displaying diamond formation on the cloudy skies of Chandigarh amid the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a gathering of 30,000 proud to be an Indian.

The dazzling, grand fly-past with 80 military aircraft and helicopters showcasing the prowess at the famed man-made Sukhna Lake, located in the foothills of the Shivaliks, was held to mark the 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

The newly inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) named Prachand was also a part of the fly-past in a three aircraft formation.

The Indian Air Force aerobatic team Sarang (Peacock) displayed stunning formation at the show.

Lockheed Martin IL-76 aircraft, leading Big Boy formation along with two An-32 aircrafts, was led by Wg. Cdr. Jay Singh. Both the aircraft are based in Chandigarh.

Heritage Dakota, the major transport aircraft, used by the IAF at forefront of operations since its induction in 1947 was also showcased.

Carrying under-slung on the waters of the lake, Chinook helicopter also displayed prowess on the occasion to mark the anniversary celebrations, which were held for the first time outside the national capital region (NCR).

Among helicopters, the advanced light helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 took part. Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules lead Bajrang formation along with four Sukhoi Su-30MKI at the aerial show.

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here in the morning prior to the air show. Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari inspected the parade.

The Chief of Air Staff unveiled the brand new pattern of combat uniform for the IAF personnel at the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a Guard of Honour on her first visit to Chandigarh as the President of India.

Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, received President Murmu on her arrival here.

