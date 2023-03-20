SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Bremer, Alberto earn Brazil call-up for friendly

NewsWire
0
0

Juventus defender Bremer and Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto have been drafted into Brazil’s squad for a friendly against Morocco.

The pair replace Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who were ruled out of Saturday’s clash in Tangier due to injury.

Marquinhos has an abdominal strain while Richarlison suffered an unspecified muscle injury in his right leg, a Xinhua report said on Monday.

The last time Morocco and Brazil met in an official match was in 1998 when Brazil prevailed 2-0 in Belen. The teams also crossed paths in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup in France, a match Brazil won 3-0.

Brazil will be led by national under-20 team manager Ramon Manezes, who took over on a caretaker basis following the departure of Tite in December.

20230320-141002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Olympic women’s football: US to take on Rio nemesis Sweden

    Chennaiyin FC rope in ISL-winner Mohammed Rafique for next season

    IWL 2022: Sethu FC beat PIFA 1-4, go top of the...

    New championship with a new club is exciting, says Florentin Pogba...