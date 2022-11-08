ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Brendon Fraser eats himself to death in Oscars favourite ‘The Whale’ trailer

NewsWire
0
0

The Brendon Fraser-starrer “The Whale”, which emerged from the fall festival circuit with rave reviews for Fraser’s performance, unveiled its trailer on Tuesday, reports ‘Variety’.

The film has been directed by “Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky, who is joined by his longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique. Libatique has shot every Aronofsky movie to date, except for “The Wrestler”.

The trailer, which is over a minute in length, has sombre yet soft colour tones and shows Fraser in a bulked up form much like its title. It goes onto throw dialogues from the film until Fraser yet again makes an appearance with a nasogastric tube running across his face.

According to ‘Variety’, “The Whale” earned a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival and the London Film Festival earned similar standing ovations for Fraser. For many Oscar pundits, Fraser is the frontrunner for best actor.

“It felt so affirming,” Fraser told ‘Variety’ in October regarding the enthusiasm surrounding his appearances all through the fall festivals.

“I was emotional because it was acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact. And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life,” Fraser said.

The film follows Charlie (played by Fraser), an English teacher living with obesity who has decided to eat himself to death. His pain and misery stems from the abandonment and death of his gay lover, leading to chronic binge-eating.

Charlie struggles also to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by “Stranger Things” favourite Sadie Sink. Now, the 600-pound man has one last shot at redemption with his child.

Joining Fraser and Sink in the film are Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins. The screenplay is adapted from playwright Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name.

20221108-205203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Judi Dench slams ‘The Crown’, demands ‘fictionalised drama’ disclaimer

    Travis Scott’s Astroworld fest cancelled after 8 die, 23 hospitalised in...

    Kim Kardashian rocks a massive orange feather boa as she leaves...

    Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to release on Amazon Prime Video