SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Brendon McCullum appointed England men’s Test head coach

NewsWire
0
0

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as England’s men’s team head coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

The 40-year-old, McCullum will start his role with the Test side in the home series against New Zealand, starting on June 2 at Lord’s, subject to obtaining a necessary work visa.

“We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England Men’s Test Head Coach. It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game. I believe his appointment will be good for England’s Test team,” Managing Director of England’s men’s cricket Rob Key said.

McCullum’s appointment comes after Chris Silverwood departed from the role, following the 4-0 drubbing in the Ashes away. It means the England men’s coaching duties have now been split, with separate coaches for red and white-ball cricket.

The former Kiwi skipper has coaching experience in franchise cricket, currently serving as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. McCullum was also the head coach of the CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders.

As the head coach of the England Test side, McCullum’s first order of business will be improving England’s position in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. England are currently languishing at the bottom after a string of poor results.

20220512-184403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1st T20I: India beat West Indies by 6 wickets, take 1-0...

    ICC ODI Super League: Netherlands look to open account vs Ireland

    IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first...

    Gayle, Rhodes send Republic Day wishes after messages from PM Modi