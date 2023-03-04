INDIA

Bribe case: No question of interference with Lokayukta, says Yediyurappa

NewsWire
0
0

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said the state’s BJP government will not protect the accused party MLA and his son, who was caught taking a bribe, and added that there is no question of interfering with the probe conducted by Lokayukta.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already issued a statement in this regard.

“No one is trying to interfere with the probe. The Chief Minister has stated that the required action will be initiated under the legal framework. I will not speak about it any further,” he added.

Yediyurappa refused to comment on the protest by the Congress leaders demanding Bommai’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta sources explained that they are preparing to arrest Channagiri constituency MLA Madal Virupakshappa in connection with the case.

His son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh cash as bribe towards allotment of a tender.

Virupakshappa has been made prime accused in the case.

The development has caused severe embarrassment to the ruling BJP.

Prashanth Madal has been sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Virupakshappa, who was the Chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), has resigned from the post and denied any involvement in the case.

A total of Rs 2.02 crore was seized from the private office of Prashant Madal on Crescent Road and Rs 6.10 crore was seized from the residence of Virupakshappa.

Meanwhile, the Congress is staging a protest demanding resignation of Bommai in front of his residence.

20230304-121803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pongal Special buses to ply from Chennai to all areas of...

    Thamirabarani river in TN continues to get polluted

    Ensure justice to Irula women: Ramadoss urges TN DGP

    Three die after inhaling poisonous gas in Kanpur