The ACB team in Rajasthan has included the name of Kumar Vishwas’ wife Manju Sharma in an FIR filed in a Rs 18.50 lakh bribery case in which four accused, including a Congress leader, have been arrested for the exchange of marksheet in Executive Officer examination.

Manju is a Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member.

While Manju Sharma’s name has been included in the FIR, ACB officiating director General Hemant Priyadarshi on Sunday said that no role of RPSC has been detected in the case so far.

He said that four, including former chairperson of the Rajasthan Denotified Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Tribe Welfare Board member Gopal Kesawat, were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 18.50 lakh.

However, he mentioned that action will be taken if any role of RPSC is found during the investigation after analyzing call detail records of the accused, their chats, messages and other available evidence.

He said that the complainant said that he knew Manju Sharma.

“Complainant in fact said that Gopal asked for a bribe in the name of Manju,” said other officials.

The FIR, hence was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by complainants advocate Hardeep Singh and Sundar, who gave a written complaint to ACB Sikar on July 7 stating that an accused, Anil, had asked for a bribe of Rs 40 lakh in name of Manju and RPSC chairman.

They said that Rs 25 lakh was to be given first and then Rs 15 lakh after posting. In return for this money, the candidate would be given a job in the EO position. Hence the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) lodged the complaint.

