The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Wednesday that it has arrested two Superintendents and three Inspectors, all from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Jabalpur, in a bribery case involving Rs. 700,000.

The accused have been identified as Superintendent Kapil Kamble, Superintendent Somen Goswami, Inspector Veerendra Jain, Inspector Vikas Gupta, and Inspector Pradeep Hazari.

The CBI initiated the case based on a complaint against Superintendent Kapil Kamble from CGST, Jabalpur, who was alleged to have demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000,000 in exchange for issuing a release order for a factory.

Previously, the factory premises were raided and sealed by Kamble and other officials of CGST, Jabalpur in May 2023. After negotiations, the alleged bribe amount was reduced to Rs. 3,500,000. The complainant handed over Rs. 2,500,000 to Kamble and requested additional time to pay the remaining amount of Rs. 1,000,000.

Subsequently, Kamble further reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 700,000 after continued negotiations.

The CBI set a trap and apprehended two superintendents and three inspectors while they were demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 700,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at seven locations, including the residential and office premises of the accused in Jabalpur, which led to the recovery of cash amounting to Rs. 8,326,800.

All the accused individuals will be presented before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jabalpur.

