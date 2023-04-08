The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested the chief horticulture officer and a middleman in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Jammu.

A CBI statement said, “A case was registered based on a complaint against the accused and others on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for the complainant’s posting, and to resolve his department’s issues, including promotion.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the chief horticulture officer red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant. The middleman was also arrested.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused and also at the premises of the special secretary (horticulture). During the searches, cash to the tune of of Rs 3.5 lakh along with other documents pertaining to movable/immovable property were recovered.”

