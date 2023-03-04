INDIA

Bribery case: K’taka Cong to lay siege to CM Bommai’s residence

Karnataka Congress unit is all set to lay siege to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence on Saturday here seeking his resignation after a BJP MLA’s son was allegedly caught red-handed while taking Rs 40 lakh bribe.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Madal, BWSSB Chief Accountant was caught by Lokayukta which has named the Legislator as prime accused in the case.

According to Lokayukta sources, preparations are being made to arrest Madal Virupakshappa.

Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar stated that MLA Virupakshappa’s son was arrested after getting caught with bribe cash and documents. The officers have seized Rs 8 crore cash from the residence. It has exposed 40 per cent commission nexus of BJP government in Karnataka.

The party is planning to take out a protest march from Congress Bhavan till CM’s residence on the Race Course Road. State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will also take part in the protest.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Madal has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. The MLA, who was the Chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), resigned from the post and claimed that he has no connection with the development.

A total of Rs 2.02 crore was seized from the private office of Prashant Madal on Crescent Road and Rs 6.10 crore from the MLA’s residence.

