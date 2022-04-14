WORLD

BRICS countries agree to strengthen collaboration to address global challenges

NewsWire
0
0

The BRICS sherpas have agreed to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation to address multiple challenges the globe is currently facing, including the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

The pledge came as the second BRICS sherpas’ meeting in 2022 was held from Tuesday to Wednesday through a videolink, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting was chaired by Ma Zhaoxu, sherpa for BRICS affairs and Vice Foreign Minister of China, and attended by sherpas of Russia, India, Brazil, South Africa and representatives of relevant Chinese departments.

Noting that achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals faces new risks and challenges, he said BRICS countries should deepen strategic partnership, contribute solutions for maintaining fairness and justice, inject strength into the stability of the global market, build a defence line for the joint fight against the pandemic, and provide impetus for international development cooperation.

As the BRICS presidency this year, China looks forward to working with BRICS partners to continue to strengthen communication and coordination, deepen practical cooperation, and ensure the success of the summit, Ma added.

The other Sherpas highly appreciated China’s leading role as the presidency, fully affirmed the achievements and progress of BRICS cooperation in various fields this year, and expressed that they will continue to support the work of the Chinese presidency.

All parties emphasised that the world is currently facing multiple challenges such as the pandemic, weak economic recovery, and the Ukraine crisis. They agreed that BRICS countries should further strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and make greater contributions to improving global governance, promoting economic recovery, implementing the 2030 sustainable development goals and fighting the pandemic.

20220414-072437

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aus state eases restrictions

    Asian-Pacific area lawmakers seek ‘whole of society’ approach against Covid

    US economic recovery far from complete: Powell

    Japan’s LDP leadership contender Kishida vows to narrow income disparity