BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

BRICS countries hold talks on reserve currency

NewsWire
0
0

The BRICS countries are working on establishing a new reserve currency to better serve their economic interests, Ambassador at Large of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev said.

It will be based on a basket of the currencies of the five-nation bloc, RT reported.

“The possibility and prospects of setting up a common single currency based on a basket of currencies of the BRICS countries is being discussed,” Knyazev said during a discussion about expanding BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

According to the diplomat, member states are “actively studying mechanisms” to exchange financial information to develop a reliable alternative for international payments.

In an effort to reduce reliance on the dollar and euro, BRICS is set to build a joint financial infrastructure that will enable a reserve currency to be created.

The group, which comprises Brazil, Russia India, China, and South Africa, has been boosting economic ties, with trade turnover steadily growing despite restrictions brought on by the pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, RT reported.

BRICS had previously said it was working on establishing a joint payment network to cut reliance on the Western financial system. The member countries have also been increasing the use of local currencies in mutual trade.

20221002-220404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices ends sharply up, Sensex up over 1,500 points

    ‘The New India Inc’ to be held 1st time in B’luru...

    ACC’s consolidated net profit down 30% in Q1CY21 on YoY basis

    Daimler India vaccinates truck drivers of all brands