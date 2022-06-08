WORLD

BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs

NewsWire
0
1

Customs authorities of BRICS countries vowed to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs at a virtual meeting, media reported.

Customs cooperation between BRICS countries has seen fruitful results since the establishment of the cooperation mechanism in 2013, while bilateral trade has maintained steady growth, said Sun Yuning, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs of China, Xinhua news agency reported.

China’s bilateral trade with BRICS countries totalled 490.42 billion US dollars in 2021, up 39.2 per cent year on year, higher than the overall level of China’s foreign trade in the same period, official data shows.

All parties should gradually improve the intelligence level of customs infrastructure, supervision methods and administrative management, and form cross-border coordinated governance among border administration departments, Sun said.

Against current risks and challenges, the participants on Tuesday pledged to ensure that the customs authorities of BRICS countries continue to work together to safeguard the international supply chain and promote rapid economic and trade recovery among BRICS countries.

20220608-171603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey invites Armenia to Antalya Diplomacy Forum

    Biden says he plans to run for re-election with Harris (Ld)

    Musk impersonators steal more than $2M in cryptocurrency

    Saudi, Thailand agree to restore full diplomatic ties