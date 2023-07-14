INDIA

BRICS education ministers meet in South Africa

NewsWire
0
0

The 10th meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Education was held for two days in Skukuza, South Africa’s Mpumalanga province, which was attended by the ministers and delegates of education from all five BRICS countries, with Namibia present as an invited special guest country.

BRICS countries should prioritise eight thematic areas which include skills for the changing world, including digital education cooperation and mutual recognition of qualifications, said a statement released on Thursday on the outcomes of the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

BRICS members are committed to delivering responsive and relevant programmes for out-of-school youth and ensuring employability and absorption into labour markets, according to the statement.

The BRICS countries also pledged to improve the quality and enhance international cooperation on higher education and training through mutual recognition qualifications in line with the Global Education 2030 Agenda, the statement added.

BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2023, taking over from China.

2023071438896

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yet another controversy over Kerala State Film Awards as ‘Home’ fails...

    Five tribals held in Telangana for killing tiger

    Bengal Panchayat polls: 50.53% turnout till 3 pm; 13 killed in...

    Security Council renews mandate of UN Hodeidah mission