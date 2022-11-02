New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANSlife) Colours play a significant role in determining your D-day outfit. You should dress in something fashionable that also highlights your complexity, accessories, and other wedding-related elements. While red and pink are thought to be the traditional wedding colours, it isn’t terrible to look at some popular options. The styles and colour combinations are always evolving during wedding season.

You should be aware of the tones that are popular through the current wedding season, to get something fashionable. This is the reason we put together a list of gorgeous wedding colours that look good on any bride!

Pistachio Green

Do you recall the shades that rules digital India Couture Week this season? There were generally pastel shades with weighty gold weaving. Generally, Manish Malhotra played with eye-calming tones for a stunning seasons. Pistachio is here to stay.

Tea Rose Ivory

What could you do without something heartfelt and new, anything too brilliant and boisterous may wind up enslaving your character. A lovely piece like this tea rose ivory lehenga can never turn out badly. With every one of its themes and complex work, you are probably going to look dazzling!

Blush Pink

Given the Covid pandemic, we are seeing a ton of serene pre-marriage ceremony with the headliner occurring during the day time. Other than playing with the frivolity, it is smart to pick unpretentious wedding tints, for example, turquoise and blush pink.

Mustard Yellow & Tangerine

Both these shades are auspicious, according to the Hindu customs, bringing luck to brides. Ladies used to wear mustard yellow and tangerine sarees for the principal wedding administration. Return to your roots and radiate customary energies with such sublime bridal shades.

Multicolour

The beautiful multicolour lehenga, that is a combination of dark and light tones of pink and red with a differentiating shade of turquoise blue is always a hit. The outcome is a contemporary lehenga which hypnotizes the spectators.

(Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label)

